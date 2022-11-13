Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £129 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($148.53) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($159.12) to £135 ($155.44) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($154.29) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a £110 ($126.66) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £136 ($156.59) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £143.45 ($165.17).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £116.70 ($134.37) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 79.90 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of £123.20 ($141.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £20.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is £106.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,501.48.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

