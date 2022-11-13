Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Down 38.5% in October

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the October 15th total of 89,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Flexible Solutions International stock remained flat at $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,310. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSI Get Rating ) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.66% of Flexible Solutions International worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

