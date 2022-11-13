First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 121.3% from the October 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RFEU opened at $56.86 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF
