First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 121.3% from the October 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RFEU opened at $56.86 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFEU. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter.

