First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DDIV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $34.68.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
