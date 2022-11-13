First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FM shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

TSE FM opened at C$33.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38. The company has a market cap of C$23.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.87.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

