Finer Wealth Management Inc. Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,175,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

