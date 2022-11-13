Financial Contrast: GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) & Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GAN alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -43.86% -13.61% -11.18% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GAN and Clikia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $125.43 million 0.57 -$30.59 million ($1.41) -1.20 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Clikia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GAN.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GAN and Clikia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 1 0 2.50 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

GAN presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 195.86%. Given GAN’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than Clikia.

Volatility & Risk

GAN has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of GAN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About GAN

(Get Rating)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C). It offers and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website, as well as a range of development, marketing, and customer support services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Clikia

(Get Rating)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.