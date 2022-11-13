FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Cut to $7.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FIGS to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered shares of FIGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Stock Performance

FIGS stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

FIGS Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in FIGS by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in FIGS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FIGS by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FIGS by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FIGS by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.