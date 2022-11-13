Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises 1.1% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.85. 7,378,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,236,549. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

