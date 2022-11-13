Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66 billion-$3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.81 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.60-$6.66 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.66.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,269,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $122.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average of $90.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,354. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,975,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,383,000 after buying an additional 280,271 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $15,869,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,550,000 after buying an additional 149,188 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,166,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,538,000 after buying an additional 134,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $11,867,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

