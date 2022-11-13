Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.60-$6.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.47 billion-$14.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.64 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.72 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.66.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.40. 8,269,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,445,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $122.06. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $18,684,354 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.