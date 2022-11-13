FG Financial Group, Inc. (FGFPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
FG Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %
FGFPP opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23. FG Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $25.41.
FG Financial Group Company Profile
