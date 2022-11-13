FDM Group (LON:FDM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $665.21

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 665.21 ($7.66) and traded as high as GBX 699 ($8.05). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 685 ($7.89), with a volume of 75,158 shares changing hands.

FDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($13.70) price objective on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £747.97 million and a P/E ratio of 2,283.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 665.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 811.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.34.

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 77 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 646 ($7.44) per share, for a total transaction of £497.42 ($572.73).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

