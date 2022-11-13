Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FN. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,323 shares of company stock worth $14,549,572. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $26,203,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 90.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 21.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,271,000 after purchasing an additional 172,296 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FN opened at $126.42 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $128.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

