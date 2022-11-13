Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Exxon Mobil has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $10.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.1 %

XOM stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $94.46. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Dempze Nancy E bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

