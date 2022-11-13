Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Update

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the October 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Expion360

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Expion360 stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Expion360 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Expion360 Stock Up 2.9 %

XPON stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a current ratio of 12.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. Expion360 has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

About Expion360

Expion360 ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

