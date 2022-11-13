Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Update

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the October 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Expion360 stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Expion360 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
XPON stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a current ratio of 12.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. Expion360 has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $11.29.
Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.
