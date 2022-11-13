Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.21-$2.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Exelon Trading Up 0.3 %

EXC stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $39.11. 7,487,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,259,326. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

