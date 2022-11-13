Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,128,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,605 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.73% of Exelon worth $323,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Exelon by 13.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,866,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,167 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

