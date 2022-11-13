Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the October 15th total of 30,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Exagen from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
XGN stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. Exagen has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.17.
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
