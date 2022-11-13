Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the October 15th total of 30,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Exagen from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen Trading Up 3.7 %

XGN stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. Exagen has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exagen

About Exagen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XGN. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the second quarter valued at about $231,056,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Exagen by 20.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 990,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 168,729 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Exagen during the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Exagen during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exagen by 17.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.