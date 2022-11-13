Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Price Target Cut to €24.00

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €25.00 ($25.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €35.00 ($35.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €21.00 ($21.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €19.00 ($19.00) to €16.50 ($16.50) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of EVKIF opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

