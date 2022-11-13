EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Lowered to $11.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 13.29.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at 6.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 6.01 and a 52 week high of 20.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 9.85 and its 200 day moving average is 10.30.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total transaction of 29,164.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,407,335 shares in the company, valued at 15,719,931.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 6,318 shares of company stock worth $70,572 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 603.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EverCommerce by 11.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 135,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

