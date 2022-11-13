EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Cut to $17.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JMP Securities from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on EverCommerce to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 13.29.

EverCommerce stock opened at 6.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 9.85 and its 200 day moving average is 10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. EverCommerce has a one year low of 6.01 and a one year high of 20.44.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total transaction of 29,164.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,407,335 shares in the company, valued at 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,318 shares of company stock worth $70,572. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in EverCommerce by 52.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the first quarter worth $161,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the first quarter worth $1,235,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the first quarter worth $1,615,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the first quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

