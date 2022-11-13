Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Update

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Esprit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESPGY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 5,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,150. Esprit has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

Get Esprit alerts:

Esprit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.