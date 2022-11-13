Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Update

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Esprit Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ESPGY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 5,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,150. Esprit has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.
Esprit Company Profile
