ESG Planning Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

ESG Planning increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 2.1% of ESG Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ESG Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Theory Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.96. 675,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,555. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.33.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

