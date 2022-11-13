Ergo (ERG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $608,593.28

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Ergo has a market cap of $102.17 million and $608,593.28 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00009731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,886.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00354002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022843 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00123602 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.96 or 0.00775499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.96 or 0.00609702 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00239619 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,175,231 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

