EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$55.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.69. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37. EQB has a 12 month low of C$44.81 and a 12 month high of C$82.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. EQB’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

