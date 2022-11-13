EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.62-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $440.50.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

EPAM traded up $9.78 on Friday, reaching $360.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,626. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $719.56.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.14, for a total value of $1,238,183.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.14, for a total transaction of $1,238,183.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,024 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

