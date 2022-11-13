EOS (EOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $155.58 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. One EOS coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00005390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $976.90 million and approximately $155.58 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010225 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019095 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00006235 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002528 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004506 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005227 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000648 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,013,587 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars.
