Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the October 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ENTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Entera Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Entera Bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Entera Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 768,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,466. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Institutional Trading of Entera Bio

Entera Bio ( NASDAQ:ENTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 1,125.66%. Research analysts forecast that Entera Bio will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

