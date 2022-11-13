Enigma Reaches Market Capitalization of $102,142.16 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, Enigma has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $102,142.16 and $93,264.25 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.22 or 0.00583657 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,063.79 or 0.30401726 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3,804,088,034.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

