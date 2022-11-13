Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,400 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the October 15th total of 590,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.0 days.

Empire Stock Performance

Shares of EMLAF stock remained flat at $25.75 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. Empire has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMLAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Empire from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,600 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

Featured Stories

