Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Raymond James

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

