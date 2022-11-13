Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Update

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 146.8% from the October 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Electromedical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Electromedical Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 1,401,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,217. Electromedical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

About Electromedical Technologies

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. It offers WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device that is used by consumers and health care professionals to relieve chronic and acute pain.

