Elastos Reaches Market Cap of $21.94 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $21.94 million and approximately $191,104.73 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00006387 BTC on major exchanges.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

