Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.75.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Edgio to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Edgio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Edgio alerts:

Edgio Price Performance

Shares of EGIO opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Edgio has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.82.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.