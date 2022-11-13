Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $15.49.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 111.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares during the last quarter.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.