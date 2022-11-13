Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the October 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EVT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.38. 101,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,635. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,024 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 71,099 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

