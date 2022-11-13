Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the October 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of EVT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.38. 101,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,635. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $30.25.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
