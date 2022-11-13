Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEA. Compass Point downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 54.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of DEA opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 424.02%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

