Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 124,863 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 124,863 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Pool worth $97,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Pool by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

POOL stock opened at $351.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

