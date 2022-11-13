Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,951,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,381 shares during the period. Baker Hughes comprises 1.1% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $171,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

