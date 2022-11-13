Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $90.83 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,914,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 360,702 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $90,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 29.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 81,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

