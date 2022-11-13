Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $118.23 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,403 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $118,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ PEP opened at $178.05 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $183.58. The stock has a market cap of $245.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
Insider Activity at PepsiCo
In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
