Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $118.23 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,403 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $118,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $178.05 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $183.58. The stock has a market cap of $245.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.