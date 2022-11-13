Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69,316 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $74,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 741,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 171,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,179,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,483,000 after purchasing an additional 53,044 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WST stock opened at $250.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

