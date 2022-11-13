Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 299,298 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,636,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,298 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $101,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,186,000 after buying an additional 1,054,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.80 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

