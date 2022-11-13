E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($9.80) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.50) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.50) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.50) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.00) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.00) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Trading Down 1.2 %

EOAN stock opened at €8.74 ($8.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.81. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($6.70) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($10.80).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.