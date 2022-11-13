Dynex Capital, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 132.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Dynex Capital Stock Up 2.4 %

Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 155.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $131,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 400,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,463.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,928 shares of company stock valued at $319,401. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.94.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

