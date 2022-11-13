dYdX (DYDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $214.17 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. dYdX has a market capitalization of $109.42 million and approximately $214.17 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00011661 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, dYdX has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

