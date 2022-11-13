DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 30th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of KTF stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

