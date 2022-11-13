DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 30th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of KTF stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.22.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
