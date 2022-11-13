Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) PT Raised to $135.00 at Evercore ISI

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -45.61 and a beta of -0.15. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $155.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.63.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $818,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $818,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 673 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $71,587.01. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,619.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,658. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 15.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,069,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,314,000 after acquiring an additional 416,129 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 73.5% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,422,000 after acquiring an additional 482,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after acquiring an additional 966,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

