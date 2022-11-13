Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Cut to $109.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $111.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 48.44% from the stock’s current price.

DUOL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average is $91.63. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $155.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $71,587.01. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,619.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $71,587.01. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,619.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $965,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $6,950.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,658 over the last ninety days. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 6.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 98.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Portman Ltd bought a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $4,842,000. Finally, Avory & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 54,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

